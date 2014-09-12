MOVES- Barclays, Wells Fargo, AXA Investment Managers, Amundi

(Adds Wells Fargo, Amundi, Integro)

Sept 12 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

WELLS FARGO SECURITIES

The investment banking unit of Wells Fargo & Co, named Tim Mullins, co-head of the company's securities' markets division, as senior wholesale market and credit risk officer.

AMUNDI

The asset management company appointed Raphaël Sobotka as its global head of multi-asset management solutions for institutional investors.

INTEGRO INSURANCE BROKERS

The insurance broker appointed Anne Webb as managing principal and Keren von Schmidt as principal, The duo, who will be based in New York, join from Wells Fargo Insurance Services.

BARCLAYS PLC

The British bank has appointed banking and insurance veteran John McFarlane as its new chairman to oversee its efforts to stamp out wrongdoing and improve performance. McFarlane will step down as chairman of British insurer Aviva and take the Barclays hot seat in April.

THE ASSOCIATION OF THE LUXEMBOURG FUND INDUSTRY

ALFI, the representative body of the Luxembourg investment fund community, said it appointed Marc-Andre Bechet director of legal and tax, effective Sept. 15.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The asset management company appointed Honyu Fung as senior portfolio manager and Jason Pang as portfolio manager in its Asian fixed income team. (Compiled by Anya George Tharakan and Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)