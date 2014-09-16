MOVES- BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland, RBC

Sept 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT

RBC Wealth Management, a securities firm, appointed Charles Pisoni financial adviser to its Scottsdale office.

ENEFRO

A senior JPMorgan Chase & Co coal trader in Singapore, Henry Liew, has left to head up commodities trading firm Enerfo's energy and coal business.

NATIONAL BANK OF ABU DHABI

The company said on Tuesday it had appointed Susan Yuen, a former executive of Australia & New Zealand Banking Group , to head its Asia business.

BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT

The fixed income and alternative investments management firm has hired the former head of emerging markets strategy at Citi , Wike Groenenberg, for a new role as alternatives strategy director for its macro fund. BlueBay is owned by Royal Bank of Canada.

WESTPAC BANKING CORP

The Australian company appointed June Fu as general manager of its Shanghai branch and head of multinational corporations, China. Fu joins from Bank of Nova Scotia.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND PLC

The bank said it appointed Rohit Sawhney as head of global transaction services for Asia Pacific, with immediate effect.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The bank appointed Kristina Kazarian as a director and lead research analyst within its markets division.

NOMURA ASSET MANAGEMENT

The company said it appointed Jon Dadswell as business development director to strengthen its coverage in the U.K. institutional market. Dadswell joins from Kames.

SYZ ASSET MANAGEMENT

The institutional arm of Swiss banking group SYZ & Co appointed Michael Clements as head of European equities. Clements comes after six years with Franklin Templeton.

BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES

The company named Stephanie Marelle as head of Hong Kong division and David Raccat as head of market and financing services for the Asia Pacific region.