MOVES- BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland, RBC

RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT
RBC Wealth Management, a securities firm, appointed Charles
Pisoni financial adviser to its Scottsdale office.
ENEFRO
A senior JPMorgan Chase & Co coal trader in
Singapore, Henry Liew, has left to head up commodities trading
firm Enerfo's energy and coal business.
NATIONAL BANK OF ABU DHABI
The company said on Tuesday it had appointed Susan Yuen, a
former executive of Australia & New Zealand Banking Group
, to head its Asia business.
BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT
The fixed income and alternative investments management firm
has hired the former head of emerging markets strategy at Citi
, Wike Groenenberg, for a new role as alternatives strategy
director for its macro fund. BlueBay is owned by Royal Bank of
Canada.
WESTPAC BANKING CORP
The Australian company appointed June Fu as general manager
of its Shanghai branch and head of multinational corporations,
China. Fu joins from Bank of Nova Scotia.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND PLC
The bank said it appointed Rohit Sawhney as head of global
transaction services for Asia Pacific, with immediate effect.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The bank appointed Kristina Kazarian as a director and lead
research analyst within its markets division.
NOMURA ASSET MANAGEMENT
The company said it appointed Jon Dadswell as business
development director to strengthen its coverage in the U.K.
institutional market. Dadswell joins from Kames.
SYZ ASSET MANAGEMENT
The institutional arm of Swiss banking group SYZ & Co
appointed Michael Clements as head of European
equities. Clements comes after six years with Franklin
Templeton.
BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES
The company named Stephanie Marelle as head of Hong Kong
division and David Raccat as head of market and financing
services for the Asia Pacific region.
