MOVES-Danske Bank, Sberbank CIB, UBS, BVCA

BRITISH PRIVATE EQUITY & VENTURE CAPITAL ASSOCIATION (BVCA)
The industry trade body appointed Richard Young to the newly
created position of director in Manchester, effective Nov. 1.
UBS AG
The Swiss investment bank said Thorsten Pauli, who currently
runs the company's Swiss equity capital markets, will take on an
additional role in wealth management.
DANSKE BANK
Denmark's largest listed bank has appointed Peter
Rostrup-Nielsen as acting head of group risk management from
Dec. 1.
SBERBANK CIB LTD
The investment banking unit of Russia's largest bank,
Sberbank, said it appointed Paul Goldfinch as chief
financial officer and Annie Jordan as head of human resources,
managing director.
