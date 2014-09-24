MOVES-JPMorgan, BlackRock, Blackstone, Pamplona

(Adds Pamplona, TowerBrook Capital and Willis North America)

PAMPLONA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLP

The investment manager said it appointed Bill Pruellage as a partner.

TOWERBROOK CAPITAL PARTNERS LP

The investment firm appointed Tom Marano to its management advisory board.

WILLIS NORTH AMERICA

The company, a unit of Willis Group Holdings Plc, appointed Kevin Bur as vice president of Willis of Greater Kansas, effective immediately.

BLACKROCK INC

The company said it appointed Steven Rust head of global consultant relations for Asia, ex-Japan. Rust will be based in Hong Kong and will deal with the management of consultant relations in the region and also work with global investment consultants in the United States, the UK and continental Europe.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The biggest U.S. bank by assets said it had appointed Deutsche Bank AG executive Mustafa Bagriacik senior country officer for Turkey and Azerbaijan, effective Oct. 1.

BLACKSTONE ADVISORY PARTNERS

The company has hired former Citigroup banker Nick Tansley to head its European industrials division, the private equity firm said on Wednesday, as its builds up its global industrials franchise.

SOCIETE GENERALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING (SG CIB)

Societe Generale said it appointed Andy Liu head of debt capital markets (DCM) for China. Liu, who will be based in Hong Kong, joins from ICBC International, where he was head of debt capital markets in Hong Kong.

COWEN GROUP INC

The company promoted Jeffrey Solomon, chief executive of Cowen and Co, to president of Cowen Group. Solomon, who has been a board member since December 2011, will retain the title of CEO of Cowen and Co and will continue to oversee its businesses, including investment banking, sales, trading and research.

SCHRODER PROPERTY

The unit of asset management company Schroders Plc said it appointed Jon Consolo and Ryan Bennett property analysts within its Schroders global property securities team. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)