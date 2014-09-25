版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 26日 星期五 04:05 BJT

MOVES-Deutsche Bank, Alliance Trust, Beazley Group, Volksbanken

(Adds Beazley Group)

Sept 25 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BEAZLEY GROUP LTD

The leading provider of data breach response insurance, has appointed Joel Fehrman and Charles Pruzinsky as underwriters.

VOLKSBANKEN AG

The part-nationalised Austrian lender has picked former central bank governor Klaus Liebscher as chairman, it said, tapping a politically connected insider to help it navigate potentially stormy weather ahead.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

Germany's flagship bank, which has been building out its exchange-traded products business in the United States, said it hired four new regional vice-presidents on the U.S. East Coast.

ZURICH LIFE SINGAPORE

The company, a part of Zurich Insurance Group, said it appointed Jamie McNish to the newly created role of chief sales officer, effective Dec. 15.

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC

The Scotland-based investment manager said it appointed Peter Michaelis as head of equities. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐