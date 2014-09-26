MOVES- Janus Capital, Macquarie, UniCredit, Liontrust

Sept 26 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC

The company said it appointed James Beddall co-head of international sales.

LOMBARD ODIER INVESTMENT MANAGERS (LOIM)

The Geneva-based company appointed Andrea Argenti country head for Italy, effective December.

NORTHERN TRUST CORP

The custody bank named Lesley Hodgson as senior director of its Global Family and Private Investment Offices (GFO) group in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

JANUS CAPITAL GROUP

Bill Gross, one of the bond market's most renowned investors, is leaving Pimco, the investment firm he founded and with which his name has been effectively synonymous, for rival asset management firm Janus Capital Group, Janus said.

UNICREDIT SpA

Italy's UniCredit has reassigned its European emissions analyst, Kathrin Goretzki, to a forex strategy role, leaving the bank without research coverage of the EU carbon market.

MACQUARIE GROUP LTD

Australia's top investment bank said it appointed Dipesh Patel as head of cash equities, Europe, effective Dec. 1.

NEWEDGE FINANCIAL INC

Newedge, a derivatives broker owned by Societe Generale , appointed Jamie Gavin as head of institutional OTC clearing sales, UK. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)