MOVES- AmEx, Nomura, Credit Agricole, Dunedin, Rothschild

Banks drag European shares down from 20-month highs
LONDON, April 27 European shares retreated from 20-month highs on Thursday with financials and commodity-related stocks the main drag on the benchmark index.
Sept 30 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ALCENTRA LTD
BNY Mellon's sub-investment grade credit asset manager appointed Andrew Golding and Amir Eilon as non-executive board members, effective Sept. 17.
ROTHSCHILD
Financial advisory services provider said it named Trevor Manuel senior adviser to the group worldwide and deputy chairman of Rothschild in South Africa, effective Wednesday.
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
Japanese financial services company said it appointed Massimo Labella and Babita Ittoo in its prime finance division.
AMERICAN EXPRESS CO
The New York-based financial services provider appointed Neal Sample president of enterprise growth, effective immediately.
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA
Robert Chambers has joined Credit Agricole as an assistant director on the syndicate desk covering financial institutions.
CME GROUP INC
The parent company of the Chicago Board of Trade has appointed three people to key positions to expand its international business.
ALDERMORE BANK PLC
The UK-based retail bank said it appointed Danuta Gray senior independent director and a non-executive director on its board.
DUNEDIN LLP
The UK-based private equity firm appointed Lorna Eltringham investor relations manager and Jessica Hardy an analyst.
NEWOAK
The financial and litigation consultancy provider named Triet Nguyen managing director of its corporate and municipal credit solutions group.
BROWN SHIPLEY & CO LTD
The UK-based private bank appointed Roger Clark head of wealth management. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)
OSLO, April 27 John Fredriksen's Frontline is switching its legal battle for control of tanker operator DHT Holdings from New York to the tiny Marshall Islands after making a fifth offer for the company this week.
PARIS, April 27 French energy company Total gave the go-ahead on Thursday to develop its first major project since 2014 after reporting a sharp rise in quarterly profit that underscored its drive to cut costs throughout the oil price downturn.