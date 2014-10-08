MOVES- PwC, Curex Group, Westchester Group, ANV

(Adds PwC, Curex Group, Westchester Group, More Th>n, ANV, Boost ETP and Exotix)

The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.

PWC

PwC named Michael Alix partner and financial services consulting risk leader.

CUREX GROUP

The financial technology solutions provider named Franz Schmidpeter as managing director.

WESTCHESTER GROUP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC

The agricultural asset manager said it appointed Martin Davies executive vice president and chief executive of Westchester Group of Europe Ltd.

MORE TH>N

The financial services arm of RSA Insurance Group Plc named Phil Wilson-Brown managing director, effective Jan. 1, 2015.

ANV

The global specialty insurance group named Sanjay Vara head of consumer products for ANV Syndicate 5820 and Colin Parker as underwriter as it continues to make investments in its core consumer products business.

BOOST ETP

The exchange-traded products provider, a unit of WisdomTree Investments Inc, named Gea Smolic director of its German sales.

EXOTIX PARTNERS

The investment bank specializing in frontier markets named Anthea Alexander to lead its coverage of Southern Africa consumer stocks.

BNP PARIBAS

The company has appointed Giulio Baratta as head of EMEA corporate debt capital markets and Mark Lynagh as head of European corporate DCM, an official at the bank said.

The company also promoted Sandrine Ferdane as country manager for Brazil and chief executive of its local operations there, subject to regulatory approval.

PFA PENSION

Henrik Heideby, 65, will step down at the end of 2014 as chief executive of Denmark's biggest private pension firm, it said in a statement.

FIDELITY WORLDWIDE INVESTMENT

The asset manager named Peter Horrell as managing director of its UK business, effective April 1, 2015.

COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA (CBA)

The country's largest bank in terms of market capitalization named Loretta Venten to run its loan markets syndications team.

EDISON INVESTMENT RESEARCH

The investment research company named Mark Williams as global sales and marketing director and Toby Belsom and Toby Barrow as account managers in its UK sales team.