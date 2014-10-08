MOVES- PwC, Curex Group, Westchester Group, ANV

(Adds PwC, Curex Group, Westchester Group, More Th>n, ANV,
Boost ETP and Exotix)
Oct 8 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
PWC
PwC named Michael Alix partner and financial services
consulting risk leader.
CUREX GROUP
The financial technology solutions provider named Franz
Schmidpeter as managing director.
WESTCHESTER GROUP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC
The agricultural asset manager said it appointed Martin
Davies executive vice president and chief executive of
Westchester Group of Europe Ltd.
MORE TH>N
The financial services arm of RSA Insurance Group Plc
named Phil Wilson-Brown managing director, effective
Jan. 1, 2015.
ANV
The global specialty insurance group named Sanjay Vara head
of consumer products for ANV Syndicate 5820 and Colin Parker as
underwriter as it continues to make investments in its core
consumer products business.
BOOST ETP
The exchange-traded products provider, a unit of WisdomTree
Investments Inc, named Gea Smolic director of its
German sales.
EXOTIX PARTNERS
The investment bank specializing in frontier markets named
Anthea Alexander to lead its coverage of Southern Africa
consumer stocks.
BNP PARIBAS
The company has appointed Giulio Baratta as head of EMEA
corporate debt capital markets and Mark Lynagh as head of
European corporate DCM, an official at the bank said.
The company also promoted Sandrine Ferdane as country
manager for Brazil and chief executive of its local operations
there, subject to regulatory approval.
PFA PENSION
Henrik Heideby, 65, will step down at the end of 2014 as
chief executive of Denmark's biggest private pension firm, it
said in a statement.
FIDELITY WORLDWIDE INVESTMENT
The asset manager named Peter Horrell as managing director
of its UK business, effective April 1, 2015.
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA (CBA)
The country's largest bank in terms of market capitalization
named Loretta Venten to run its loan markets syndications team.
EDISON INVESTMENT RESEARCH
The investment research company named Mark Williams as
global sales and marketing director and Toby Belsom and Toby
Barrow as account managers in its UK sales team.
(Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Anet Josline Pinto in
Bangalore)