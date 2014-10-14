MOVES- Morgan Stanley, MasterCard, MetLife, Investec Asset Management

(Adds Windhaven Investment, U.S. Bancorp)

Oct 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

U.S. BANCORP

The financial group's unit, U.S. Bank, said it hired Jack Frencho as a wealth management adviser for its Private Client Reserve in Columbus, Ohio.

WINDHAVEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The Boston-based subsidiary of Charles Schwab Corp said it had appointed Christian Menegatti chief investment strategist. Menegatti joins from Roubini Global Economics, where he was managing director and global head of research, Windhaven said in a statement.

MORGAN STANLEY

The company promoted Richard Wong and James Tam to be its new co-heads of mergers and acquisitions for the Asia Pacific region, succeeding Sam Kim who has also been promoted, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

MASTERCARD INC

The world's second-largest credit and debit card company named Mark Barnett as president for the UK and Ireland division of MasterCard Europe.

RABOBANK INTERNATIONAL HONG KONG

Rieks Smook has been appointed head of capital markets Asia at Rabobank International Hong Kong, banking sources said.

INVESTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT

The unit of Investec Group said it appointed Mike Hugman as a strategist in its global emerging markets fixed income team.

SQW GROUP LTD

The parent company of SQW and Oxford Innovation said it appointed Hewlett-Packard Co Vice President Martin Hess as non-executive director, effective immediately.

CAPITAL GENERATION PARTNERS LLP (CAPGEN)

The London-based investment advisory firm appointed Cliff Wood as head of reporting and investment analytics.

BDO LLP

The accountancy and business advisory firm hired Steffan Adfeldt from Barclays Plc to join as a tax director in its financial services group.

CUNNINGHAM LINDSEY

The loss adjusting and claims management firm named Nick Hinton chief financial officer and John Cavoores as non-executive director.

STONEGATE GLOBAL FUND SERVICES

The U.S. investment fund consulting firm said it named William Chong senior vice president and head of Alternative Fund Services.

METLIFE INC

The insurer said it appointed Sue Elliott head of product for UK Employee Benefits.

EDISON INVESTMENT RESEARCH

The investment research firm said it named Moira Daw a general industrials research analyst.

MID EUROPA PARTNERS LLP

The UK-based private equity firm said it appointed Jana Philip as legal counsel. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore)