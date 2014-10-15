MOVES- JP Morgan, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas

(Adds Deutsche Bank, Wonga Group, BNP Paribas, Citigroup)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The bank's Asset & Wealth Management division said it hired
another private banker away from JPMorgan Chase & Co,
the fourth to move to the German bank's wealth management arm in
the Americas since June. Dessy Arteaga will join Deutsche
Asset's New York office in January 2015 as a managing director
and senior private banker working with Deutsche's ultra high net
worth clients who are in Mexico.
WONGA GROUP LTD
British payday lender Wonga is hiring another former
employee of RSA Insurance Group Plc in an attempt to
repair its damaged reputation, Sky News said. It said Paul
Miles, now chief financial officer of Capquest, would join Wonga
to take on the same role.
BCS FINANCIAL GROUP
The financial services provider named Tim Bevan chief
executive of BCS Prime Brokerage. Prior to joining BCS in 2012,
Bevan worked at Otkritie Capital, where he was director of
global electronic trading.
INVESTEC SPECIALIST BANK
The division of investment bank and asset manager Investec
said it appointed Christian Hess head of its
newly created financial sponsor transaction group. He was a
founder member of UBS Financial Sponsor Group and the founder of
Hess & Co Capital Advisors, Investec said.
BNP PARIBAS
The French bank has hired 19 executives from rivals for its
Asian equities division in the last three months, according to a
senior executive, rebuilding a team that had lost at least seven
members earlier this year. Former China International Capital
Corp trader Christopher Jung has been brought in as managing
director for the sales and trading division in Asia Pacific, Lee
Cook, head of cash equity Asia Pacific at BNP Paribas, told
Reuters in an interview.
CITIGROUP INC
Manuel Medina-Mora, head of Citigroup's consumer banking and
chairman of the company's troubled Mexico unit, is preparing to
leave in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing people with knowledge of the situation.
JP MORGAN CHASE & CO
The company has combined its debt syndicate operations into
a single team called global syndicate run by Bob LoBue and Ryan
O'Grady, according to a internal memo seen by IFR.
DEUTSCHE SECURITIES SAUDI ARABIA
The unit of Deutsche Bank has named Tamim Jabr as
its head of corporate and investment banking coverage in Saudi
Arabia, the company said in a statement.
AXA ART
The art and collectibles insurer said it promoted Jennifer
Scally to managing director, Asia with effect from Oct. 1.
EISER INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LLP
The global infrastructure asset manager named Richard
Onyango as the head of its new office in Johannesburg.
(Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Anet Josline Pinto in
Bangalore)