MOVES-Deutsche Bank, Castle Harbour, JPMorgan, Evanston Capital

Oct 21 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The bank's asset & wealth management division said it had hired an adviser from Morgan Stanley.

Jason Dudley, who has 17 years of industry experience, joins as director and regional executive for the Atlanta Private Client Services office.

CASTLE HARBOUR

The boutique London-based financial services firm said it had hired ex-Deutsche Bank fund manager Damien Regnier to co-manage a new convertible bond fund.

JPMORGAN

JPMorgan has created three head of investment banking roles on a regional and country basis within the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, according to a memo seen by IFR.

CROWE CLARK WHITEHILL

The British accountancy firm promoted Rebecca Durrant as head of tax in its Manchester office, boosting its tax and advisory capabilities.

EVANSTON CAPITAL

The investment adviser hired Lance Donenberg as the principal and head of strategic business development. Donenberg joins Evanston Capital from Man Group Plc. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Anannya Pramanick)