MOVES- Willis Group, Investec, RBS, Sumitomo Mitsui

WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
The insurance and reinsurance broker appointed Nicolas
Aubert chief executive designate of its UK Insurance business,
which includes its combined UK retail and global specialty
businesses.
INVESTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT
The subsidiary of Investec Group appointed Keeran Mane as
executive director, institutional sales, based in Singapore.
RBS
Marc Giesen, who took over as head of RBS's debt capital
markets business in the Middle East only two months ago, is to
leave the bank, according to two sources with knowledge of the
matter.
SUMITOMO MITSUI BANKING CORP
The Japanese company has appointed Brent Griffiths to head
its corporate banking business in Australia.
WESTPAC BANKING GROUP
Australia's No.2 bank by market value said has promoted its
financial services chief, Brian Hartzer, to take over the helm
from the retiring Gail Kelly in February.
MARKEL INTERNATIONAL LTD
The specialist insurer, a unit of Markel Corp, said
it appointed Linda Naili to its trade credit team in Singapore.
