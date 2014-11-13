MOVES- Willis Group, Investec, RBS, Sumitomo Mitsui

Nov 13 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

The insurance and reinsurance broker appointed Nicolas Aubert chief executive designate of its UK Insurance business, which includes its combined UK retail and global specialty businesses.

INVESTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT

The subsidiary of Investec Group appointed Keeran Mane as executive director, institutional sales, based in Singapore.

RBS

Marc Giesen, who took over as head of RBS's debt capital markets business in the Middle East only two months ago, is to leave the bank, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter.

SUMITOMO MITSUI BANKING CORP

The Japanese company has appointed Brent Griffiths to head its corporate banking business in Australia.

WESTPAC BANKING GROUP

Australia's No.2 bank by market value said has promoted its financial services chief, Brian Hartzer, to take over the helm from the retiring Gail Kelly in February.

MARKEL INTERNATIONAL LTD

The specialist insurer, a unit of Markel Corp, said it appointed Linda Naili to its trade credit team in Singapore. (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)