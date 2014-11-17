MOVES- Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Pictet, LLoyds

(Adds LLoyds, Tullett Prebon, Pictet)

Nov 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The bank's asset & wealth management unit said it has hired Munish Varma as head of structured solutions in its loans & deposits group. He was most recently global head of structured credit at Nomura.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

The bank's commercial banking unit named Miranda Zhao head of UK funds. Zhao joins from Erste Group Bank.

TULLETT PREBON

The interdealer broker said it had hired Carrie Heiss to the newly created role of global head of human resources as it reinforces controls on staff conduct in the wake of recent trading scandals.

PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT

The Swiss asset manager hired a team from Barings Asset Management to manage multi-asset funds. Percival Stanion, Andrew Cole and Shaniel Ramjee built multi-asset strategies at Barings.

JP MORGAN

Dag Skattum, the former global co-head of mergers and acquisitions at JP Morgan who left the firm in 2007 to join private equity firm TPG, is to rejoin the US bank as vice chairman of the Europe, Middle East and Africa region in January, according to a memo seen by IFR.

CREDIT SUISSE AG

John Trousdale, vice chairman of global mergers and acquisitions at Credit Suisse, will leave the Swiss bank to join the new advisory firm headed by star investment banker Paul Taubman, according to people familiar with the matter.

FTI CONSULTING

The business advisory firm appointed Jonathan Tyler as managing director in the firm's strategic communications unit.

CALASTONE

The global fund transaction network appointed Cris Conde as chairman of the board, effective immediately. (Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)