MOVES-Citigroup, JP Morgan, H.I.G Capital, CVC

Nov 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITIGROUP INC

The bank named Arvind Vashistha head of equity capital markets for India. Vashistha was executive director of global capital markets at UBS Investment Bank in India, a position he has held since 2006.

JP MORGAN CHASE & CO

The bank named James Sullivan head of equity research for Asia, ex-Japan, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. Most recently, Sullivan was the head of equity research for Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

H.I.G CAPITAL

The private equity firm appointed Gabriele Magotti director in the company's Milan office. Magotti joins H.I.G. Capital from Deutsche Bank AG, where he was head of southern Europe for the alternative and real assets team.

MERCER

The subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Co appointed Norbert Fullerton a partner in its financial strategy group. Fullerton joins from Russell Investments, where he was director for pension solutions.

AMP CAPITAL

The investment manager said Andrew Bird, its director and chief investment officer of property, would retire and would be replaced by Adam Tindall, who was promoted from chief operating officer of property.

BURGAN BANK

The bank appointed Faisal Al Haimus chief executive of its subsidiary Bank of Baghdad in Iraq. Al Haimus was previously the head of wholesale bank for Standard Chartered Bank, where he managed the growing Iraqi market.

CVC

The private equity firm has hired Swedish investor Tomas Ekman to support its growing pipeline of investments in the Nordic region, said a source familiar with the situation. Ekman, a former partner and managing director at 3i in the region, will oversee Nordic buyouts from the Stockholm office.

ASSOCIATION OF BRITISH INSURERS (ABI)

The association said on Tuesday that Huw Evans would succeed Otto Thoresen as director general in February 2015. Evans is currently director of policy and deputy director general. (Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)