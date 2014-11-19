MOVES- Nomura, Aon Plc

Nov 19 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
Jeremy Bennett, chief executive of the company's European
operations, has resigned 18 months after taking the role,
according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.
AON PLC
The British insurance broker appointed Mark Potter strategy
development leader for Aon global power practice. Potter was
most recently the head of renewable energy for Asia and the
Middle East at RSA Insurance Group Plc.
(Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)