MOVES- Nomura, Aon, Wells Fargo, Aviva Investors

EVERCORE PARTNERS INC
Connecticut Insurance Commissioner Thomas Leonardi will join
the U.S. boutique investment bank as a senior adviser. Leonardi
has nearly 40 years of experience as an investment banker,
venture capitalist, attorney and insurance company president,
Evercore said.
ERNST & YOUNG LLP
Ray Beeman, who advised House Ways and Means Committee
Chairman Dave Camp in tax reforms, has joined Ernst & Young LLP
as a principal in the National Tax Department, the consultancy
firm said.
LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
The unit of investment bank Lazard Ltd appointed
Rupert Hope as a director and portfolio manager to expand its
emerging-market and global multi-asset solution platform.
WELLS FARGO & CO
The bank appointed Elizabeth "Betsy" Duke, a former board
member of the Federal Reserve, as director, effective Jan. 1.
GREENHILL & CO INC
The boutique investment bank said Masao Yoshikawa will join
the firm in Tokyo as managing director. Yoshikawa, who will join
on Dec. 1, has more than 20 years of investment banking
experience in Japan.
AVIVA INVESTORS
British insurer Aviva Plc's asset management business
appointed Isla Mackenzie as global head of marketing and
external communications.
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
Jeremy Bennett, chief executive of the company's European
operations, has resigned 18 months after taking the role,
according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.
AON PLC
The British insurance broker appointed Mark Potter strategy
development leader for Aon global power practice. Potter was
most recently the head of renewable energy for Asia and the
Middle East at RSA Insurance Group Plc.
