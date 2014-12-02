MOVES- Rothschild, BNY Mellon, Societe Generale

Dec 2 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
** BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON
The banking and financial services provider said it elected
Ed Garden, a founding partner of investment firm Trian Fund
Management LP, to its board.
** ROTHSCHILD
The financial advisory group appointed Bruno Pfister
executive chairman of its wealth management and trust unit, and
chairman of the board of Rothschild Bank Zurich, to strengthen
its presence in Switzerland.
** SOCIETE GENERALE CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING
The company appointed Sascha Bock managing director in its
corporate finance team in Germany.
** UBS INVESTMENT BANK
The investment bank appointed Shane Edwards as head of its
global equity derivatives business.
(Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)