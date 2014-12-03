MOVES- Miton Group, AXA Art, Armstrong Investment

Dec 3 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD
The company appointed Tracy Ong chief representative, ANZ
Malaysia. She joins ANZ from Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
Malaysia, where she was most recently managing director, head of
corporate banking.
MITON GROUP PLC
The asset manager appointed Andrew Mellis regional sales
manager, effective Jan. 5 next year.
ARMSTRONG INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The asset management company appointed Christopher Sullivan
director and head of distribution, effective immediately.
AXA ART
The art insurer appointed Sean Cooper to its high net worth
underwriting team in London.
(Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)