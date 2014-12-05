版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 5日 星期五 23:43 BJT

MOVES- Hargreaves Lansdown, KPMG, Integro

Dec 5 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC

The British investment platform operator said Chief Financial Officer Tracey Taylor had decided to step down from the role with immediate effect.

KPMG

The audit and advisory firm said it hired in Switzerland a team of banking and sourcing experts from B-Source.

INTEGRO

The insurance brokerage appointed Brian Morgan leader of its Atlanta operations to help grow the company's presence in the region. (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐