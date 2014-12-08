MOVES- E*Trade, London Capital, Warburg Pincus

(Adds E*Trade, London Capital, Warburg Pincus, Mizuho and
Commonfund)
Dec 8 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SPECIALTY INSURANCE
The property and casualty insurer named Marc Breuil as
regional president and Marcus Portbury as head of third party
lines, Asia.
COMMERCIAL BANK OF QATAR
The Gulf Arab state's second-largest lender by assets has
appointed Colin Macdonald as deputy chief executive, the company
said.
KPMG AG
The audit and advisory firm appointed Patrik Kerler head of
national market for the Zurich region.
E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP
The financial services company appointed Shelley Leibowitz
to its board and risk oversight committee, effective Dec. 10.
LONDON CAPITAL GROUP HOLDING PLC
The online trading services company appointed Francois
Nembrini, Mark Sykes and Bastien Lussault to new roles as it
expands its trading services and markets.
WARBURG PINCUS LLC
The private equity firm appointed Andrew Sukawaty, the
former chief executive of satellite company Inmarsat Plc
, as an executive-in-residence to increase investments in
the telecommunications, media and technology sector.
MIZUHO SECURITIES USA
The investment unit of Mizuho Financial Group Inc
appointed Derek Dillon as managing director and head of its
equity capital markets division.
COMMONFUND
The investment manager named J.P. Morgan executive Catherine
Keating CEO, effective February 2015.
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Yashaswini Swamynathan in
Bengaluru)