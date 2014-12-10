MOVES- Metlife, Castle Harbour, Houlihan Lokey, Oriel

(Adds Metlife, Castle Harbour, Houlihan Lokey, Oriel)
METLIFE INC
The largest U.S. life insurer appointed Esther Lee chief
marketing officer and executive vice president, effective Jan.
12, 2015.
CASTLE HARBOUR SECURITIES
The financial services provider appointed former Citigroup
Inc executive Eric Daniel to co-manage its new global
convertible bond fund.
HOULIHAN LOKEY
The investment bank appointed Richard Lee as a managing
director to its dispute resolution and financial expert opinions
team within the financial advisory services division.
ORIEL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The financial services company appointed Jamie Ward as a
fund manager responsible for providing analysis and research for
the IWI Oriel UK fund, the company said.
MEDIOBANCA
The bank has hired Philippe Deneux from Barclays Plc
to be its new head of France and Benelux, as part of an
expansion in the region that will see additional hires announced
over the coming months.
SALAMANCA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
The merchant banking and operational risk management
business appointed Kati Watson senior trust manager and team
head of its trust and fiduciary office based in Geneva.
AMP CAPITAL
The investment manager appointed Michael Hamilton investment
director and Andrew Kirby senior associate in its infrastructure
equity team in New York.
