MOVES- UBS, Nasdaq, E&Y, Deloitte, General Atlantic

DELOITTE CORPORATE FINANCE LLC
The broker dealer said it appointed Jean-Francois Lagasse as
managing partner. Lagasse previously worked for Deloitte as a
partner, and joined the company in 2008.
MERRILL LYNCH
Bank of America's brokerage unit said it appointed
former professional football player Willie Thomas as complex
director at its San Francisco office.
GENERAL ATLANTIC LLC
The equity firm said it promoted Graves Tompkins to managing
director and Chris Caulkin, Tony Li, Peter Munzig, and Paul
Stamas to principal. Tompkins is currently based in New York and
co-heads General Atlantic's global capital partnering effort.
ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
The Boston-based investment management firm said it named
Seth Weingram as senior vice president, strategist to the
marketing and client service team.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
The bank made four appointments in its global transaction
services (GTS), EMEA team.
The bank named Peter Jameson head of trade. In this role,
Jameson will lead the trade team to create working capital
solutions for multinational, middle-market and FI clients. He
will remain co-head of product management, GTS
EMEA.
UBS GROUP AG
The Swiss investment bank said on Wednesday it would
nominate Jes Staley, an executive at New York-based hedge fund
BlueMountain Capital Management, to the board of the Swiss bank
at its May shareholder meeting.
NASDAQ OMX GROUP INC
The exchange operator appointed Jeff McCarthy as vice
president, head of ETP Listings & Services.
Prior to this, McCarthy was working at Citigroup's Investor
Services & Markets group, where he was responsible for Global
ETF & North America Fund Services.
ERNST & YOUNG LLP
The auditing firm appointed Andrew Gallacher as a partner
and head of advisory for the insurance industry in Switzerland.
Gallacher previously worked with Deloitte as a
partner for insurance industry, according to his LinkedIn
profile, handling various clients in the Swiss insurance sector
and other European countries.
SOFFIN
Herbert Walter, former head of Dresdner Bank, has been named
head of Germany's bailout fund Soffin, German bailout agency
FMSA said on Wednesday. The Soffin fund is run by FMSA, which
will operate as Germany's resolution body for troubled banks
starting in 2015.
