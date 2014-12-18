MOVES- LEBC, Ernst & Young, Pimco, BNY Mellon, FTI Consulting

BRIEF-Kura Oncology granted U.S. patent for clinical-stage ERK inhibitor
* Kura Oncology granted U.S. patent for clinical-stage ERK inhibitor, KO-947 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds LEBC Group)
Dec 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
LEBC GROUP
The UK-based financial services provider appointed Simon Turner as director of business planning.
ERNST & YOUNG
The audit firm appointed Monica Dimitracopoulos principal and global knowledge transformation leader. Dimitracopoulos joins from McKinsey & Co, where she spent nearly 15 years.
PIMCO
The global investment management firm hired Giles Money as senior vice president and portfolio manager focused on global growth equity strategies, and Lucrecia Tam as senior vice president and equity analyst focused on industrials.
WALDMAN BROS
The Dallas-based insurance and financial services firm promoted five employees to vice president roles.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
BNY Mellon Wealth Management, a unit of the bank, has hired Vivian Chan as wealth director of business development in Hong Kong. Chan will provide services to high net worth individuals and families and will report to Chuck Long, head of greater China for BNY Mellon Wealth Management.
STATE STREET CORP
The world's second-largest standalone custody bank appointed Wai Kwong Seck to its management committee, the company's senior-most strategy and policy making group. State Street also promoted Gunjan Kedia to the management committee.
FTI CONSULTING INC
The global advisory firm appointed Clare Hartnell a senior managing director in its European tax advisory practice.
AMUNDI
The European asset management firm appointed Esther Law and Abbas Ameli-Renani to its emerging market debt expertise division in London.
GFT TECHNOLOGIES AG
The provider of advisory, consulting and software to the investment banking industry appointed Wolfgang Mantke a principal consultant in its risk management practice. (Compiled by Shailaja Sharma and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
* Kura Oncology granted U.S. patent for clinical-stage ERK inhibitor, KO-947 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* KAR acquires Drivin to bolster data analytic capabilities and strengthen leading remarketing platform
April 19 U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday, giving investors a reprieve a day after Wall Street lost its footing following weak results from some corporate heavyweights.