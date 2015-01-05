MOVES-Citigroup, FTI Consulting, Berkshire Partners, Nomura

(Adds Citigroup, Societe Generale, FTI Consulting)
The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday.
changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITIGROUP INC
Citigroup appointed Shreyas Bordia managing director in its
EMEA energy team based in London. Bordia joins from Morgan
Stanley, where he was part of the energy team with a
primary focus on the E&P and oil field services sectors,
Citigroup said in a statement.
SOCIETE GENERALE SECURITIES SERVICES
The financial services company appointed Christophe Baurand
global head of commercial, marketing and liquidity management.
Baurand, whose appointment came into effect on Jan. 1, also
joined the company's executive committee.
FTI CONSULTING INC
The business advisory firm appointed James Dimech DeBono
senior managing director in its economic and financial
consulting segment. DeBono, based in London, will focus on risk
management and valuation of complex assets at FTI Consulting,
the company said in a statement.
BERKSHIRE PARTNERS LLC
The buyout firm named Dave Bordeau, Marni Payne and Raleigh
Shoemaker managing directors, who, along with 19 other managing
directors, will manage the firm and its affiliated investment
funds.
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
The bank named Amanda Chen deputy head of its wealth
management arm for Asia, ex-Japan.
AVISTA ADVISORY GROUP
The investment banking advisory firm appointed Sui Ling
Cheah vice chairman of Asia Pacific. Cheah, who is based in
Singapore, joins Avista from BNP Paribas Securities, where she
was CEO of corporate finance.
DEXION CAPITAL PLC
The alternative investment bank appointed Magnus Spence head
of asset management, responsible for expanding the company's
range of real asset and alternative credit fund offerings.
THE NATIONAL INVESTOR
The financial firm, which began trading on Abu Dhabi's
second market in November, said Rami Hurieh took over as
director of finance effective Jan. 4 after the departure of Jean
Ayoub.
GLOBAL PRIME PARTNERS
The brokerage and trading services provider appointed Andrew
Bole as chief operating officer. Bole has more than 15 years of
management experience in the industry and joins from IG Group
Holdings where he was chief risk officer.
