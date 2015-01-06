MOVES- Banco Santander, ING Investment, Investec

(Adds ING Investment, KCG Holdings)

Jan 6 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANCO SANTANDER SA

Santander Corporate & Commercial, a part of Banco Santander, appointed Graham McKean head of SME healthcare and Mark Pavis head of corporate healthcare.

McKean joins from Lloyds Bank, while Pavis has been part of the Santander corporate healthcare team for the past couple of years, the bank said.

KCG Holdings Inc

The trading firm appointed Steffen Parratt chief financial officer, effective immediately. He replaces interim CFO Sean Galvin, who returns to his role of chief accounting officer, KCG said in a statement.

ING INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INTERNATIONAL

The asset manager of NN Group NV appointed Hiroshi Kimura CEO of ING IM Japan. Kimura succeeds Douglas Hymas and joins ING IM from AllianceBernstein, where he was managing director of client relations and communications and a member of the board.

INVESTEC

The asset and wealth management company appointed Florian von Hartig head of debt capital markets.

He joins from Standard Bank, where he was global head of debt primary markets, Investec said in a statement.

ODYSSEY RE HOLDINGS CORP

The insurance company appointed Isabelle Dubots Lafitte chief executive for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

Odyssey Re also appointed Gael LePaih chief underwriting officer for EMEA and Lucien Pietropoli chief executive for the Asia-Pacific region.

BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP

The fixed income asset management firm appointed Katherine Wentrup-Estupinan a sales director.

Wentrup-Estupinan joins from Strategic Investments Group, a boutique alternative investments advisory firm. (Compiled by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)