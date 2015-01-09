MOVES- Citigroup, RBC, UBS, Societe Generale

(Adds UBS, Bordier (UK), Kames Capital, Societe Generale; updates RBC)

Jan 9 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITIGROUP

The bank has named Gonzalo Luchetti as its new head of retail banking for the Asia Pacific region, Citi said in an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday. Luchetti, who will be based in Hong Kong, will continue as Citi's global head of wealth management and insurance for the consumer bank.

UBS

The bank has promoted Armin Peter, the head of its debt syndicate in Europe, the Middle East and Africa region, to take on the same role in a global capacity, according to a memo seen by IFR. The memo also said that Andrea Sambo had been appointed global head of structuring within the firm's debt capital markets and client solutions business, a role he already holds within the separate foreign exchange, rates and credit division.

SOCIETE GENERALE

Guy Bottrill has left BNP Paribas to join Societe Generale as director of Northern European origination, according to sources. He will work alongside Tom Minoletti, also a director, and report to global co-heads of corporate origination, Brendon Moran and Felix Orsini.

RBC

The company appointed Antony Johnson head of distribution, RBC Wealth Management - International. Johnson will lead the division's private client distribution teams, including the relationship managers in the UK and Channel Islands-based private client wealth management and trust teams.

RBC also expanded its European debt capital markets team, as it continues to bulk up its corporate business. Jonathan Heritier joins as vice president to cover French and Spanish companies, while David Dieppois has joined as an associate to support the coverage for German, Austrian and Swiss corporate clients. Juliette Bouchart and Anne-Lore Claude have both joined as analysts in European debt capital markets team.

BILTMORE CAPITAL ADVISORS

The investment advisory firm appointed Donald Chambers chief investment officer. Chambers previously served as the associate director of programs at the Chartered Alternative Investment Association and as director of equities and alternative investments for Karpus Investment Management, the company said.

KAMES CAPITAL

The UK-based investment management firm appointed Stephen Adams head of global equities with immediate effect. Adams, who has led the UK equities team since April 2004, will now lead Kames Capital's 26-strong team of UK and global equity specialists.

BORDIER (UK)

The asset management firm appointed David Muncaster to the newly created role of director of commercial activities. He will be responsible for expanding the firm's commercial activities and identifying new business acquisition opportunities across the broader wealth management arena. (Compiled by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)