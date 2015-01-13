MOVES- JPMorgan, RBS, Coherence, Societe Generale, Cantor Fitzgerald

(Adds JP Morgan, Coherence Capital, Societe Generale Cross
Asset, RBS)
Jan 13 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
JPMorgan has hired Cristiano Souza, a former Santander
economist, to join the firm's emerging markets research team in
Sao Paulo, according to an internal memo.
Souza will report to Cassiana Fernandez, JP Morgan's chief
economist for Brazil and cover economic and political
developments in the world's seventh largest economy.
Before joining the U.S. firm, Souza worked for six years in
the economic research team of Banco Santander Brazil and held
positions at ABN Amro and two macroeconomic consultancy firms.
THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC
The bank appointed Veenay Chheda as a director in its hybrid
capital and liability management team in London. Chheda will
report to David Leeming, who heads the team.
Chheda joins from JPMorgan Chase where he most recently was
co-head of hybrid capital structuring, EMEA.
COHERENCE CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC
The New York-based asset manager and advisory firm appointed
John Lovisolo as chief operating officer and chief risk officer.
Prior to joining Coherence, Lovisolo spent 10 years at
Barclays, most recently as managing director and co-head of
prime brokerage origination.
SOCIETE GENERALE CROSS ASSET RESEARCH
The unit of the European financial services group Societe
Generale has hired Florent Cespedes as senior equity
analyst, boosting its pharma sector coverage.
Cespedes will be responsible for large and mid-cap European
pharmaceutical companies and will be based in Paris.
CORBIN PERCEPTION GROUP LLC
The Connecticut-based investor research and investor
relations advisory firm, said it has hired Elena Doom as a
managing partner. Doom will co-lead the firm, along with
Corbin's founder and managing partner, Rebecca Corbin, the
company said. Doom was earlier a vice president at Honeywell
International Inc and led the company's investor
relations for over five years.
CANTOR FITZGERALD CANADA
Investment bank and brokerage firm Cantor Fitzgerald & Co's
Canadian arm hired three to boost its equity research
and trading business. Ralph Garcea joins Cantor Fitzgerald
Canada as a managing director and senior technology analyst and
Jonathan Samahin and Steven Duenkler join as institutional
equity sales traders.
NATIONAL BANK OF KUWAIT
The largest lender in the Gulf Arab states hired Salah
al-Fulaij as its new chief executive for Kuwait. Fulaij had been
the chief executive of NBK Capital, the investment banking arm
of the bank, since 2007 and he has been with the lender since
1985.
ARBUTHNOT LATHAM & CO LTD
The private banking and wealth management arm of Arbuthnot
Banking Group Plc appointed John Hutton-Attenborough a
chartered wealth planner with its media and international teams.
PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP
The accounting firm has appointed Lachlan Roos its UK hedge
fund leader. Roos will take over from Rob Mellor, who is
stepping down after leading the hedge fund practice for five
years.
ALLIANZ GLOBAL CORPORATE & SPECIALTY SE (AGCS)
The insurance provider has appointed Christof Bentele head
of crisis management. Bentele has held senior positions at two
major brokers, where he was responsible for developing and
coordinating the crisis management strategies for clients and
third-party producers.
FIDELITY WORLDWIDE INVESTMENT
The Bermuda-headquartered asset manager said on Monday it
hired Brian Conroy, formerly president of U.S.-based Fidelity
Capital Markets, as president of financial services. Conroy
replaced Thomas Balk, who stepped down at the end of last year
from Fidelity Worldwide, which manages around $300 billion in
assets.
(Compiled by Rosmi Shaji and Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru)