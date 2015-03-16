MOVES-BNY Mellon, Rathbone Brothers, Deloitte & Touche

(Adds Skagen Funds, Stanhope Capital, Credit Agricole, American Century Investments)

March 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The bank appointed Arnon Goldstein head of sales and relationship management, treasury services for Asia Pacific.

POLARIS PRIVATE EQUITY

The private equity investment company appointed Marin Lindh and Thorsten Madsen investment managers.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SPECIALTY INSURANCE

The unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc appointed Min Ong regional head of energy for Asia.

RATHBONE BROTHERS PLC

The British wealth manager appointed Sarah Owen-Jones chief risk officer.

CAPITA ASSET SERVICES

The unit of British outsourcing group Capita Plc, said it appointed Mary Bruen and Joe O'Donnell to strengthen its alternative investment fund manager capabilities.

DELOITTE & TOUCHE LLP

The professional services firm appointed Joseph Ucuzoglu chief executive to replace Cathy Engelbert, who was named CEO of parent Deloitte LLP last month.

AMERICAN CENTURY INVESTMENTS

The privately held investment management firm named Adam Sokolic senior vice president of retirement strategy and services.

CREDIT AGRICOLE CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANK

Just a month or so after leaving Barclays Plc, Fadi Attia has been hired at Credit Agricole as a director on its US syndicate desk.

STANHOPE CAPITAL

The U.K.-based investment manager announced two appointments to address a growing demand for investments in private equity.

SKAGEN FUNDS

The Norway-based fund manager appointed Sophie Brodie communication manager for its UK business. (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)