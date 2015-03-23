MOVES- Deutsche Bank, HSBC Global Asset, Willis Group

March 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

Deutsche Bank said it appointed Simon Denny as head of investment banking for South Africa. Denny takes over from Kevin Latter.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

HSBC Global Asset Management, HSBC's investment management business, appointed Joseph Molloy head of passive equity.

WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

The insurance and reinsurance broker appointed Marc Paasch global head of ART solutions. Paasch joins from insurance broker Marsh, where he was managing director, head of analytics and co-head of risk consulting in Europe.

RUSSELL INVESTMENTS

The asset management firm appointed Michele Caronti as head of institutional business in Italy.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

The bank has appointed Kevin Latter as head of investment banking in South Africa, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday. (Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)