MOVES- Deutsche Bank, HSBC Global Asset, Willis Group

March 23
The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Deutsche Bank said it appointed Simon Denny as head of
investment banking for South Africa. Denny takes over from Kevin
Latter.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
HSBC Global Asset Management, HSBC's investment management
business, appointed Joseph Molloy head of passive equity.
WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
The insurance and reinsurance broker appointed Marc Paasch
global head of ART solutions. Paasch joins from insurance broker
Marsh, where he was managing director, head of analytics and
co-head of risk consulting in Europe.
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS
The asset management firm appointed Michele Caronti as head
of institutional business in Italy.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
The bank has appointed Kevin Latter as head of investment
banking in South Africa, according to an internal memo seen by
Reuters on Monday.
(Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Yashaswini Swamynathan in
Bengaluru)