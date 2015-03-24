MOVES- Morgan Stanley, Ally Financial, World Bank, UBS

March 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MORGAN STANLEY

The bank's chief financial officer, Ruth Porat, is leaving to join Google Inc in the same position, the companies said on Tuesday. Jonathan Pruzan, co-head of Morgan Stanley's global financial institutions group in investment banking, will become CFO after Porat leaves on April 30.

TOWRY

The UK-based wealth management company appointed Andy Dossett as a client manager in its Cardiff office. He will be responsible for advising clients in the areas of retirement planning and investment management, Towry said.

ALLY FINANCIAL INC

The auto lender said Diane Morais was appointed chief executive of its banking unit.

WORLD BANK

The international financial institution is set to begin the search for someone to take over from vice president and treasurer Madelyn Antoncic after she announced that she will vacate the position this summer.

UBS GROUP AG

The Swiss bank said it had hired Gregoire Haemmerle to head its corporate advisory business for France, Belgium and Luxembourg. (Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)