MOVES- Morgan Stanley, Ally Financial, World Bank, UBS

March 24 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MORGAN STANLEY
The bank's chief financial officer, Ruth Porat, is leaving
to join Google Inc in the same position, the companies
said on Tuesday. Jonathan Pruzan, co-head of Morgan Stanley's
global financial institutions group in investment banking, will
become CFO after Porat leaves on April 30.
TOWRY
The UK-based wealth management company appointed Andy
Dossett as a client manager in its Cardiff office. He will be
responsible for advising clients in the areas of retirement
planning and investment management, Towry said.
ALLY FINANCIAL INC
The auto lender said Diane Morais was appointed chief
executive of its banking unit.
WORLD BANK
The international financial institution is set to begin the
search for someone to take over from vice president and
treasurer Madelyn Antoncic after she announced that she will
vacate the position this summer.
UBS GROUP AG
The Swiss bank said it had hired Gregoire Haemmerle to head
its corporate advisory business for France, Belgium and
Luxembourg.
(Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Yashaswini Swamynathan in
Bengaluru)