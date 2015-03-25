MOVES-Centeroak, Citizens Financial, Situs

March 25 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITIGROUP INC

The bank appointed Catherine Cai as managing director, chairman and head of China investment banking. Cai joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where she was chairman of China investment banking.

LONDON CAPITAL GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

The online trading services provider said it had appointed Executive Chairman Charles-Henri Sabet as its group chief executive. It also appointed non-executive director Charles Poncet as non-executive chairman.

CENTEROAK PARTNERS LLC

The Dallas-based private equity firm appointed Jeff Moredock and Megan Kneipp vice presidents.

CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC

The financial services firm appointed former JPMorgan Chase & Co executive Donald McCree as the head of commercial banking.

SITUS

The financial adviser appointed Charles Rierson managing director to co-lead the firm's newly expanded Financial Institutions Group (FIG). (Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)