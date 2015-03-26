MOVES-Greeenhill & Co, Russell Investments

Shareholder advisors challenge SAP board in row over pay
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
March 26 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
NORTHERN TRUST CORP
The asset management company appointed Michael Wu to a newly created role of head of its Greater China region.
The company also appointed David Burnett as head of its hedge fund services in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
SALAMANCA GROUP
The merchant banking company appointed Ian Griffiths as its divisional head of real estate. Griffiths has overall responsibility for key client relationships and managing real estate transaction requirements, the company said.
GREENHILL & CO INC
New York-based investment bank appointed Hiroshi Minoura president and managing director of Greenhill Japan.
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS
The financial services company appointed JPMorgan Chase & Co executive Paul Eitelman as an investment strategist, North America. (Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
MONZA, Italy, May 6 Eliud Kipchoge ran the quickest recorded marathon on Saturday, crossing the line on the Monza Formula One track in two hours and 25 seconds but missing out on a bold attempt to break the two-hour barrier.