MOVES-Moelis & Co, Edmond de Rothschild

AXA ART AMERICAS CORP
The art insurer appointed Robert Pittinger senior vice
president and director of underwriting, effective immediately.
MARSH
The insurance broking and risk management company named
Simon Thompson leader of its chemicals and life sciences
practice for the UK and Ireland.
EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD GROUP
The asset management firm appointed Eric Coutts as chief
executive officer of its UK business, effective April 1.
MOELIS & CO
The independent investment bank appointed Benjamin Reitzes
as a managing director, effective June.
