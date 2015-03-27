版本:
MOVES-Moelis & Co, Edmond de Rothschild

March 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

AXA ART AMERICAS CORP

The art insurer appointed Robert Pittinger senior vice president and director of underwriting, effective immediately.

MARSH

The insurance broking and risk management company named Simon Thompson leader of its chemicals and life sciences practice for the UK and Ireland.

EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD GROUP

The asset management firm appointed Eric Coutts as chief executive officer of its UK business, effective April 1.

MOELIS & CO

The independent investment bank appointed Benjamin Reitzes as a managing director, effective June. (Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
