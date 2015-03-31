MOVES- Barclays, Investec Wealth, Columbia Threadneedle

METALS-Shanghai copper lower as investors turn to equities
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai copper traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
March 31 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS PLC
The British bank said on Tuesday it appointed Jonathan Eckard as director and senior equity research analyst.
TILNEY BESTINVEST
The London-based financial planning and investment advisory appointed Suki Copeland as group human resources director.
INVESTEC WEALTH & INVESTMENT
The part of Investec Group Plc said it appointed Jane Warren in a newly created role as head of digital in UK.
COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS
The asset management group appointed Florian Uleer as its country head for Germany effective July. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai copper traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
MILAN, May 11 UniCredit beat expectations with a jump in first-quarter net profit to 907 million euros ($986 million) on Thursday as new boss Jean Pierre Mustier leads a turnaround at Italy's biggest bank by assets.
LUXEMBOURG, May 11 Ride-hailing app Uber is providing transportation services, an adviser to the top European Union court said on Thursday, dealing a blow to the U.S. start-up which has argued it is merely a digital enabler.