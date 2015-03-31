版本:
MOVES- Barclays, Investec Wealth, Columbia Threadneedle

March 31 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS PLC

The British bank said on Tuesday it appointed Jonathan Eckard as director and senior equity research analyst.

TILNEY BESTINVEST

The London-based financial planning and investment advisory appointed Suki Copeland as group human resources director.

INVESTEC WEALTH & INVESTMENT

The part of Investec Group Plc said it appointed Jane Warren in a newly created role as head of digital in UK.

COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS

The asset management group appointed Florian Uleer as its country head for Germany effective July. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
