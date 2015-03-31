MOVES- State Street, Barclays, Investec Wealth, Columbia Threadneedle

UPDATE 1-Panasonic expects auto focus to boost annual profit by 21 pct
* Signs of profit from auto invest a boost to CEO Tsuga (Adds background)
(Adds State Street, Cammack Retirement)
March 31 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
STATE STREET CORP
The financial services provider said it appointed Ron O'Hanley to lead its investment management business, starting next month.
CAMMACK RETIREMENT GROUP
The investment advisory and actuarial services provider hired three executives to beef up its investment team.
BARCLAYS PLC
The British bank said on Tuesday it appointed Jonathan Eckard as director and senior equity research analyst.
TILNEY BESTINVEST
The London-based financial planning and investment advisory appointed Suki Copeland as group human resources director.
INVESTEC WEALTH & INVESTMENT
The part of Investec Group Plc said it appointed Jane Warren in a newly created role as head of digital in UK.
COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS
The asset management group appointed Florian Uleer as its country head for Germany effective July. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
* Signs of profit from auto invest a boost to CEO Tsuga (Adds background)
LONDON, May 11 Italian banks shone in lacklustre European trading on Thursday after results led by Unicredit whose results indicated its turnaround was gathering pace.
LUSAKA, May 11 Zambia's president Edgar Lungu has called for an out of court settlement with First Quantum Minerals, which is being sued for $1.4 billion by a state-owned firm, the presidency said on Thursday.