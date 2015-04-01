MOVES-StanChart, UniCredit, Citibank Korea, Nomura, Cantor

(Adds UniCredit, Cantor Fitzgerald)

April 1 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITIBANK KOREA

The South Korean unit of Citigroup Inc appointed Myung-Soon Yoo head of corporate banking, effective June 1.

BARCLAYS WEALTH AND INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The investment management unit of Barclays Plc said it appointed James Buchanan-Michaelson as general manager of Barclays Bank (Suisse) SA.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The Asia-focused bank said senior executive Viswanathan Shankar had quit, and the company announced a number of management changes in another reshuffle as it seeks to turn around its fortunes.

UNICREDIT SPA

The Italy-based company has promoted its deputy head of central and eastern Europe, Gianfranco Bisagni, to deputy head of the corporate and investment banking business, alongside deputy head Olivier Khayat.

BROWN SHIPLEY

The UK-based private bank appointed Newcastle Building Society Chief Executive Jim Willens as its chairman, replacing Alan Dickinson who stepped down after three years at the private bank.

AHLI UNITED BANK BSC

Bahrain's largest lender said it had appointed Hamad al-Humaidhi as chairman.

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

Japan's largest investment bank and brokerage appointed Kris Panjipan as head of international investment banking in its majority-owned securities brokerage in Thailand.

BFINANCE

The privately owned investment consultancy appointed Witold Witkiewicz as director in private markets and John Amoasi as senior associate in fixed income.

BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI UFJ LTD

Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi appointed Ken Stratton as general manager and regional head of transaction banking sales, Asian transaction banking office.

CANTOR FITZGERALD

The financial services firm has added emerging markets veterans Dray Simpson, Alex Yulman and Michael Barfoot to its debt capital markets sales and trading team. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)