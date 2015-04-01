MOVES-JPMorgan Chase, StanChart, UniCredit, Citibank Korea, Nomura

(Adds Wells Fargo, TCW Group, Mesirow Advanced Strategies, Itaú BBA SA, JPMorgan Chase)

April 1 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The financial services company appointed John Horner treasurer and chief investment officer, succeeding Craig Delany who announced his retirement last month, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

WELLS FARGO ADVISORS

The company said it hired two financial advisers from Morgan Stanley.

TCW GROUP

The asset manager named Felice Shiroma as a senior portfolio specialist and client portfolio manager at TCW Relative Value Group.

MESIROW ADVANCED STRATEGIES INC

The hedge fund manager named Mark Kulpins as co-chief investment officer.

ITAÚ BBA SA

The largest Latin American wholesale and investment bank has hired Carlos Phillips to run its debt capital markets division in Mexico.

CITIBANK KOREA

The South Korean unit of Citigroup Inc appointed Myung-Soon Yoo head of corporate banking, effective June 1.

BARCLAYS WEALTH AND INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The investment management unit of Barclays Plc said it appointed James Buchanan-Michaelson as general manager of Barclays Bank (Suisse) SA.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The Asia-focused bank said senior executive Viswanathan Shankar had quit, and the company announced a number of management changes in another reshuffle as it seeks to turn around its fortunes.

UNICREDIT SPA

The Italy-based company has promoted its deputy head of central and eastern Europe, Gianfranco Bisagni, to deputy head of the corporate and investment banking business, alongside deputy head Olivier Khayat.

BROWN SHIPLEY

The UK-based private bank appointed Newcastle Building Society Chief Executive Jim Willens as its chairman, replacing Alan Dickinson who stepped down after three years at the private bank.

AHLI UNITED BANK BSC

Bahrain's largest lender said it had appointed Hamad al-Humaidhi as chairman.

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

Japan's largest investment bank and brokerage appointed Kris Panjipan as head of international investment banking in its majority-owned securities brokerage in Thailand.

BFINANCE

The privately owned investment consultancy appointed Witold Witkiewicz as director in private markets and John Amoasi as senior associate in fixed income.

BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI UFJ LTD

Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi appointed Ken Stratton as general manager and regional head of transaction banking sales, Asian transaction banking office.

CANTOR FITZGERALD

The financial services firm has added emerging markets veterans Dray Simpson, Alex Yulman and Michael Barfoot to its debt capital markets sales and trading team. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)