MOVES-Baring Asset Management, Westhouse Securities, Berkshire Bank

April 2 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.

BERKSHIRE BANK

The bank, owned by Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc, expanded its private banking and wealth management team with the addition of two managers.

BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT

The investment management firm appointed Edmund Chong head of sales, client service and business development - distribution, Asia ex-Japan.

WESTHOUSE SECURITIES

The institutional broking and corporate advisory firm appointed Andy Crossley managing director. Crossley joins the London-based firm from Peel Hunt, where he was the head of equity capital markets. (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)