MOVES- Societe Generale, Newton Investment, Thomas Miller

SOCIETE GENERALE
Societe Generale Private Banking Hambros, the UK wealth
management division of Societe Generale Private Banking,
appointed Richard Brown as a senior private banker at its Leeds
office.
Separately, Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking
appointed Christopher Riley as head of corporate finance for the
chemicals sector and promoted Jesus Carrasco Abad to head of
corporate finance for the healthcare sector in Germany.
BARCLAYS PLC
The bank has hired Mark Garcia, a semiconductor specialist
from Bank of America, in a move to help build out its
team in one of the most active sectors of technology banking.
STANDARD BANK GROUP LTD
The largest African banking group by assets appointed Will
Thorp chief executive of Standard Bank Jersey. He takes over the
role from Mark Hucker, who will focus on his new role as CEO of
Standard Bank Offshore Group, encompassing Jersey, the Isle of
Man and Mauritius.
BANK OF AMERICA CORP
The bank's Merrill Lynch unit appointed Kirstin Hill as head
of its new retirement investment & income team.
COUTTS & CO TRUSTEES LTD
The part of private bank Coutts & Co appointed Lord William
Waldegrave as chairman and non-executive director.
NEWTON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The subsidiary of Bank of New York Mellon, appointed
Elizabeth Para as UK institutional business development manager.
THOMAS MILLER INVESTMENT
The investment and wealth management firm appointed Matthew
Brown as private client partner to drive wealth management
services in London.
PIONEER INVESTMENTS
Pioneer Investments appointed Craig Sterling as senior vice
president, head of U.S. equity research.
RAM ACTIVE INVESTMENTS
The asset manager said it appointed Olivier Mulin as
convertible bond fund manager.
HARGREAVE HALE
The investment manager has opened a branch in Nottingham,
England, and appointed Riccardo Landucci, Michael Harvey and
Helen English as investment managers.
HERMES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
Hermes appointed Philip Nell as fund director, Hermes Real
Estate. Based in London, Nell will report to Chris Taylor, chief
executive of Hermes Real Estate.
TILNEY FOR INTERMEDIARIES
The investment management firm appointed Mark Coles as
director for financial intermediaries. Coles will be based in
Birmingham and report to Miles Robinson, head of the company.
HOULIHAN LOKEY
Investment bank Houlihan Lokey appointed Patrick Schoennagel
as director in its capital markets group in Europe. Schoennagel
will be based in London.
