MOVES- Societe Generale, Newton Investment, Thomas Miller

(Adds Barclays, Standard Bank, Merrill Lynch, Coutts & Co Trustees)

May 11 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.

SOCIETE GENERALE

Societe Generale Private Banking Hambros, the UK wealth management division of Societe Generale Private Banking, appointed Richard Brown as a senior private banker at its Leeds office.

Separately, Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking appointed Christopher Riley as head of corporate finance for the chemicals sector and promoted Jesus Carrasco Abad to head of corporate finance for the healthcare sector in Germany.

BARCLAYS PLC

The bank has hired Mark Garcia, a semiconductor specialist from Bank of America, in a move to help build out its team in one of the most active sectors of technology banking.

STANDARD BANK GROUP LTD

The largest African banking group by assets appointed Will Thorp chief executive of Standard Bank Jersey. He takes over the role from Mark Hucker, who will focus on his new role as CEO of Standard Bank Offshore Group, encompassing Jersey, the Isle of Man and Mauritius.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP

The bank's Merrill Lynch unit appointed Kirstin Hill as head of its new retirement investment & income team.

COUTTS & CO TRUSTEES LTD

The part of private bank Coutts & Co appointed Lord William Waldegrave as chairman and non-executive director.

NEWTON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The subsidiary of Bank of New York Mellon, appointed Elizabeth Para as UK institutional business development manager.

THOMAS MILLER INVESTMENT

The investment and wealth management firm appointed Matthew Brown as private client partner to drive wealth management services in London.

PIONEER INVESTMENTS

Pioneer Investments appointed Craig Sterling as senior vice president, head of U.S. equity research.

RAM ACTIVE INVESTMENTS

The asset manager said it appointed Olivier Mulin as convertible bond fund manager.

HARGREAVE HALE

The investment manager has opened a branch in Nottingham, England, and appointed Riccardo Landucci, Michael Harvey and Helen English as investment managers.

HERMES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Hermes appointed Philip Nell as fund director, Hermes Real Estate. Based in London, Nell will report to Chris Taylor, chief executive of Hermes Real Estate.

TILNEY FOR INTERMEDIARIES

The investment management firm appointed Mark Coles as director for financial intermediaries. Coles will be based in Birmingham and report to Miles Robinson, head of the company.

HOULIHAN LOKEY

Investment bank Houlihan Lokey appointed Patrick Schoennagel as director in its capital markets group in Europe. Schoennagel will be based in London.

(Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)