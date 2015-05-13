MOVES- RBC, Tilney Bestinvest, Neuberger Berman

May 13 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CREDIT SUISSE
Giles Keating, the bank's head of private banking research
and deputy global chief investment officer (CIO), will retire
next year after three decades, according to a memo seen by
Reuters.
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
RBC has appointed Nick Taylor as head of natural resources
for Europe within its capital markets division. Taylor joins
from Deutsche Bank.
TILNEY BESTINVEST
The investment and financial planning group appointed Leon
Buckley as director, financial planning to focus on developing
connections with partners of professional firms.
NEUBERGER BERMAN
The employee-owned investment management firm appointed Kent
Chen as managing director and leader of its private equity
business in the Asia Pacific region.
UNICREDIT
UniCredit's central and eastern Europe arm Bank Austria
named Mirko Bianchi as new finance chief to replace Francesco
Giordano, who is moving to investment banking unit
HypoVereinsbank.
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
Insurance industry veteran Henry Engelhardt, the chief
executive of motor insurer Admiral Group, is stepping down from
his role in 2016, in the latest of a series of management
reshuffles in Britain's insurance sector.
(Compiled by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)