MOVES- Fitch, Marsh, Centrus

UPDATE 1-United to resume domestic flights after tech disruption
Jan 22 United Airlines said it would resume services after grounding all domestic flights following a computer glitch on Sunday.
May 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
FITCH RATINGS
The company said Sing Chan Ng would replace Vivek Goyal as the head of its international ratings business in the Asia-Pacific region, effective immediately.
MARSH
The insurance broking and risk management company, a subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Co, named Marcus Porter-Wright as head of its UK Specie division.
CENTRUS ADVISORS LLP
The treasury and debt advisory business appointed George Karalis as a director.
(Compiled by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)
Jan 22 United Airlines said it would resume services after grounding all domestic flights following a computer glitch on Sunday.
Jan 23 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slipped more than 1 percent against the yen on Monday, as investors locked in gains on the greenback's recent rise as they waited for newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump to offer details of his promised stimulus.