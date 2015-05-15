MOVES- Fitch, Marsh, Centrus

May 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

FITCH RATINGS

The company said Sing Chan Ng would replace Vivek Goyal as the head of its international ratings business in the Asia-Pacific region, effective immediately.

MARSH

The insurance broking and risk management company, a subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Co, named Marcus Porter-Wright as head of its UK Specie division.

CENTRUS ADVISORS LLP

The treasury and debt advisory business appointed George Karalis as a director.

(Compiled by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)