MOVES-Nomura Holdings, Deutsche Bank, Arma Partners, City Noble

May 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITY NOBLE

The pensions and investments advisory firm appointed Gavin Moffatt associate.

ARMA PARTNERS

The mergers and acquisitions advisory firm focused on communications, media and technology industries appointed David Creamer partner in its Palo Alto office in California.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The co-chief executives of the German bank, in an interview published in a German newspaper, ruled out stepping down despite criticism from investors over a series of fines and legal problems that have hit the bank.

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

Christina Park, a banker in leveraged finance at Barclays , is leaving for Nomura Holdings in the United States, according to people familiar with the matter. (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)