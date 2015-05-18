MOVES-Nomura Holdings, Deutsche Bank, Arma Partners, City Noble

(Adds Aviva Investors, Intrepid Financial Partners)

May 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

AVIVA INVESTORS

The global asset management business of life insurer Aviva Plc appointed Ed Casal chief executive of its global real estate operations, effective June 1.

INTREPID FINANCIAL PARTNERS

Former Barclays and Lehman Brothers dealmaker and senior executive Hugh 'Skip' McGee has launched a boutique merchant bank specialising in the U.S. energy sector.

CITY NOBLE

The pensions and investments advisory firm appointed Gavin Moffatt associate.

ARMA PARTNERS

The mergers and acquisitions advisory firm focused on communications, media and technology industries appointed David Creamer partner in its Palo Alto office in California.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The co-chief executives of the German bank, in an interview published in a German newspaper, ruled out stepping down despite criticism from investors over a series of fines and legal problems that have hit the bank.

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

Christina Park, a banker in leveraged finance at Barclays , is leaving for Nomura Holdings in the United States, according to people familiar with the matter. (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)