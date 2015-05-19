MOVES-Societe Generale, Allianz, Deutsche Bank, TPG Capital

May 19 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ORCHID UNDERWRITERS INSURANCE AGENCY LLC
The specialty underwriter of property insurance focusing on
coastal properties appointed Lynda Butler chief financial
officer.
ALLIANZ GLOBAL CORPORATE & SPECIALTY
The specialty insurance services arm of Europe's biggest
insurer, Allianz SE, said it appointed Willem van Wyk chief
executive for Dubai.
SOCIETE GENERALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING
The investment banking arm of French bank Societe Generale
said it made four senior appointments in Paris.
TRIANGLE GROUP
The London-based asset manager appointed Matthew Littler
head of asset management.
WILLIAM BLAIR & CO
The investment banking and asset management firm appointed
three financial advisers from wealth manager Boston Private
Wealth LLC.
DEUTSCHE BANK
The German bank's restructuring plan claimed its first
management casualty when its retail chief Rainer Neske decided
to quit after the group chose to split up and sell chunks of his
domain, including Postbank, German media reported.
Also, the bank put its top two finance executives in Asia on
leave for separate reasons, sources familiar with the matter
said on Tuesday.
TPG CAPITAL
The private equity firm's biotech investing arm has hired
industry veteran Heath Lukatch, the company said on Monday.
(Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)