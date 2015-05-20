MOVES-New York Life Insurance, Intech Investment, Deutsche Bank

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
May 20 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
NEW YORK LIFE INSURANCE CO
The company said Vice Chairman John Kim had been elected president, effective immediately.
INTECH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The subsidiary of Janus Capital Group, said it hired Andreea Georgiu and J. Bret Young to the new positions of managing director, business development.
DEUTSCHE BANK
The German bank's supervisory board will discuss senior management changes on Wednesday, a senior source told Reuters, a day before it holds what promises to be a stormy annual shareholder meeting.
CREDIT AGRICOLE
Credit Agricole Chairman Jean-Marie Sander said that he would step down before the end of the year as a new management team is put in place.
SOCIETE GENERALE
The bank has established a structured finance platform in Dubai to meet growing demand from the region. The team will be led by Charles Emmanuel de Beauregard, while Cem Orekli rejoins the bank from UniCredit and Karim El Zein joins from Credit Suisse.
HSBC
The bank's head of bond origination for Russia Maria Averianova has left the bank, according to sources, as the stalled Russian market continues to have an impact on bankers' jobs.
CPPIB
Maximilian Biagosch has joined Canada Pension Plan Investment Board as a senior principal, leaving UniCredit after a brief stint as head of high-yield bond syndicate.
MACQUARIE CAPITAL
The corporate advisory, principal investing and capital markets arm of Macquarie Group Ltd said it appointed Michael Barrish and Jeff Abt as managing directors in its U.S. debt capital markets group.
J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset management arm of JPMorgan Chase & Co appointed Alexis Jarnoux as sales manager in the financial advisory team, France funds.
BTIG LLC
The financial services firm appointed Peter Saleh managing director and senior restaurant analyst.
REYL & CIE
The Swiss private bank appointed Cedric Oezazman head of investments and portfolio management.
TOWRY
The investment management services provider appointed Steve Midgley head of sales strategy and operations.
WALKER CRIPS GROUP PLC
The London-based investment manager appointed Christine Little operations manager.
COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS
The asset manager appointed Mark Nichols portfolio manager in its European equities team.
PENSION INSURANCE CORP
The London-based provider of pension insurance buyouts and buy-ins appointed Rob Groves chief investment officer.
VTB CAPITAL
The Russian bank has hired Atanas Djumaliev from Goldman Sachs to its head of global commodities. ID:nL5N0YB1WF] (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.