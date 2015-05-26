MOVES- BNY Mellon, Bank Of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Om Asset

May 26 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

OM ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC

The fund management arm of Old Mutual appointed Trevedi Tewari head of institutional for the UK and Ireland, effective June 1.

TCW GROUP

The asset management firm appointed Brian Ford senior vice president in its institutional marketing team.

BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI UFJ LTD-JAKARTA

The banking unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group promoted Pancaran Affendi to develop the bank's global corporate banking business in Indonesia. He has been the bank's head of corporate banking and financial institutions department since he joined in December.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The world's No.1 custody bank appointed Michael Goldberger wealth director in its Newport Beach office in California. Goldberger was an inside wholesaler at BNY Mellon Investment Management in New York, responsible for selling the firm's Dreyfus family of mutual funds. (Compiled by Neha Dimri and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)