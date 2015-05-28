MOVES- Deutsche Bank, Towers Watson, Oppenheimer, Evercore Partners

May 28 The following financial services industry
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The bank said it appointed Blake Hallinan as head of global
retail investment banking coverage.
EVERCORE PARTNERS INC
The boutique investment bank appointed Lea Lazaric Calvert
managing director in its private capital advisory group. Calvert
was most recently an executive director in UBS Group AG's
private funds group.
AVIVA INVESTORS
The asset management arm of Aviva Plc appointed James
Tothill as head of third-party sales.
TOWERS WATSON & CO
The provider of human resources and risk and financial
management services hired William Bensur Jr. to lead its
Pittsburgh investment office.
BORDIER UK
The asset management firm appointed Paola Forsberg business
development manager. Forsberg joins Bordier UK from Canaccord
Genuity Wealth Management, where she was in the business
development team.
OPPENHEIMER & CO INC
The unit of investment bank Oppenheimer Holdings Inc
appointed Harry Wool managing director for institutional
emerging markets. He joins Oppenheimer from Sterne Agee Group.
