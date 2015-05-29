MOVES- Goldman Sachs, Clydesdale Bank

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
May 29 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
The investment bank appointed David Wells to a newly created role in its investment management division, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
CLYDESDALE BANK PLC IPO-CLBP.L
The UK retail and commercial banking business of National Australia Bank Ltd appointed David Duffy as its chief executive. (Compiled by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.