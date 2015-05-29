版本:
MOVES- Goldman Sachs, Clydesdale Bank

May 29 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

The investment bank appointed David Wells to a newly created role in its investment management division, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

CLYDESDALE BANK PLC IPO-CLBP.L

The UK retail and commercial banking business of National Australia Bank Ltd appointed David Duffy as its chief executive. (Compiled by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)

