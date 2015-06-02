MOVES- Bank of America, Ernst & Young, JP Morgan

(Adds Bank of America, JP Morgan, Union Bancaire Privee and Zeus Capital)

June 2 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF AMERICA

The bank's brokerage unit, Merrill Lynch, said it hired a team of two advisers from UBS Group AG. Matt Yonally and Chris Compogiannis managed more than $300 million of assets and had fees and commissions of more than $3 million at UBS last year.

JP MORGAN

The bank's head of European syndicate for corporates and emerging markets is moving to Hong Kong to run its APAC syndicate franchise.

ERNST & YOUNG LLP

The audit firm appointed Klaus Woeste a partner within its financial services human capital practice to head the HR advisory team.

UNION BANCAIRE PRIVEE

The Swiss private bank said it appointed Mathieu Negre head of emerging market equities. Based in London, he will manage the bank's new global EM equities strategy.

ZEUS CAPITAL

The boutique investment bank said it promoted Mike Allen to head of research. Allen joined Zeus Capital in September as research director.

SC LOWY

The independent fixed income specialist has hired Hussein Nasser as head of European bond trading, a newly-created role aimed at building the Hong Kong-based firm's European high-yield business.

JUPITER

The fund management group appointed James Zimmerman manager of the Jupiter UK Smaller Companies Fund, effective June 1. He takes over from Richard Curling, who has managed the fund since March 2006. (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)