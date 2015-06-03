MOVES-Citigroup, JP Morgan, Raymond James, Avendus, Meketa, Jupiter

(Adds JP Morgan, Macquarie Capital, Pharos Capital, Houlihan
Lokey)
JP MORGAN
The company's head of equities for the Middle East and North
Africa, Sadiq Hussain, has resigned from the bank and is moving
to Egypt's EFG-Hermes Asset Management, sources told
Reuters on Wednesday.
MACQUARIE CAPITAL
The corporate advisory, principal investing and capital
markets arm of Macquarie Group named Scott Bruckner as
senior managing director in its U.S. technology, media and
telecom group in New York, effective immediately.
RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES
The company said it landed six Morgan Stanley brokers
who managed a combined $2.4 billion in assets, one of the most
successful teams ever hired at the employee broker-dealer part
of the fast-growing financial services firm Raymond James
Financial Inc.
CITIGROUP INC
The company appointed Kuniyoshi Hayashi as managing director
and head of markets and securities services for Citigroup Global
Markets Japan Inc. Hayashi will also join the
division's board of directors and management committee,
according to a memo seen by Reuters.
PHAROS CAPITAL GROUP LLC
The private equity firm appointed Adam Persiani director of
business development.
HOULIHAN LOKEY
The investment bank appointed Jon Pritti to its healthcare
group as a director. Pritti will be based in New York and report
to Mark Francis, managing director and head of the healthcare
group.
AVENDUS CAPITAL
The financial services firm's European unit, Avendus Capital
(UK), said it appointed Deepak Bhandari as a director on its
board and head of its European business.
MEKETA INVESTMENT GROUP
The investment consulting firm said it appointed Molly
LeStage as a senior vice president to its private markets
investment team in Boston. LeStage joined the firm in May and
focuses on client service.
JUPITER
The fund management group appointed Nick Ring global head of
distribution. Ring, who will join in September, will become a
member of the executive committee.
