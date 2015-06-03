MOVES-Citigroup, JP Morgan, Raymond James, Avendus, Meketa, Jupiter

(Adds JP Morgan, Macquarie Capital, Pharos Capital, Houlihan Lokey)

June 3 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JP MORGAN

The company's head of equities for the Middle East and North Africa, Sadiq Hussain, has resigned from the bank and is moving to Egypt's EFG-Hermes Asset Management, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

MACQUARIE CAPITAL

The corporate advisory, principal investing and capital markets arm of Macquarie Group named Scott Bruckner as senior managing director in its U.S. technology, media and telecom group in New York, effective immediately.

RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES

The company said it landed six Morgan Stanley brokers who managed a combined $2.4 billion in assets, one of the most successful teams ever hired at the employee broker-dealer part of the fast-growing financial services firm Raymond James Financial Inc.

CITIGROUP INC

The company appointed Kuniyoshi Hayashi as managing director and head of markets and securities services for Citigroup Global Markets Japan Inc. Hayashi will also join the division's board of directors and management committee, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

PHAROS CAPITAL GROUP LLC

The private equity firm appointed Adam Persiani director of business development.

HOULIHAN LOKEY

The investment bank appointed Jon Pritti to its healthcare group as a director. Pritti will be based in New York and report to Mark Francis, managing director and head of the healthcare group.

AVENDUS CAPITAL

The financial services firm's European unit, Avendus Capital (UK), said it appointed Deepak Bhandari as a director on its board and head of its European business.

MEKETA INVESTMENT GROUP

The investment consulting firm said it appointed Molly LeStage as a senior vice president to its private markets investment team in Boston. LeStage joined the firm in May and focuses on client service.

JUPITER

The fund management group appointed Nick Ring global head of distribution. Ring, who will join in September, will become a member of the executive committee. (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)